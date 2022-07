On Sunday, July 17, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Carbondale celebrated its 50th annual Feast of the Lady of Mount Carmel.

Following the feast day Mass celebrated by Bishop Josephs C. Bambera, the statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel was carried through the streets of Carbondale’s Westside.

The parish holds this procession each year to bring Our Lady of Mount Carmel out for the entire community to see, especially for those living in nursing homes and those who are homebound.

The procession on Sunday marked the end of the parish’s weekend-long festivities leading up to the feast day procession.