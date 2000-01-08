Your help is urgently needed! Urge your members of Congress to ensure that lifesaving social safety net programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), are funded and to end the government shutdown as quickly as possible.

More than 42 million Americans rely on SNAP to put food on the table. As the government shutdown continues, these families in need are at risk of losing access to this lifeline. Last night, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued a plea to lawmakers and the Administration to work in a bipartisan way to ensure funding for lifesaving programs and an end to the government shutdown. He wrote:

“As this government shutdown continues, the U.S. bishops are deeply alarmed that essential programs that support the common good, such as SNAP, may be interrupted. This would be catastrophic for families and individuals who rely on SNAP to put food on the table and places the burdens of this shutdown most heavily on the poor and vulnerable of our nation, who are the least able to move forward. This consequence is unjust and unacceptable.”

As people of faith, let us stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in need. Tell your members of Congress to work in a bipartisan way to ensure continued funding of lifesaving programs and to put an end to the government shutdown.

By advocating today, your voice can help families with children, soon-to-be mothers, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and veterans.