News/Press Releases

This notice is to inform the Christian faithful that John J. Cordaro, formerly a priest of the Oblates of Saint Joseph, was dismissed from the Oblates by their Superior General on August 8, 1989. He currently has no faculties whatsoever to minister in the Catholic Church. Because he has no faculties, he is forbidden to function as a priest in the Roman Catholic Church. Furthermore, the Catholic faithful should not receive the sacraments from Mr. Cordaro or attend his celebration of the sacraments, wherever they may be held.