News/Press Releases

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointment, effective as indicated.

REGIONAL EPISCOPAL VICAR:

Reverend Cyril D. Edwards to Regional Episcopal Vicar for the Northern Pastoral Region, effective January 1, 2017. Father Edwards will continue to serve as Pastor of Mary, Mother of God Parish, Scranton.

DEAN

Reverend Phillip J. Sladicka, V.F., to Dean of the Pittston Deanery, effective November 21, 2016. Father Sladicka will continue to serve as Pastor of Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca.

PASTOR

Reverend Richard E. Fox, from Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Lake Silkworth, to Pastor, Saint Patrick Parish, Scranton, effective January 9, 2017.

ADMINISTRATOR

Reverend Richard Beck, V.F., to Administrator, pro tem, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Milford, effective December 19, 2016. Father Beck will continue to serve as Pastor, Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace Parish, Hawley.