(OSV News) – World leaders offered condolences for Pope Francis almost immediately after the pontiff died April 21 — a reflection of popes’ importance in diplomacy and geopolitics.

Pope Francis exercised an outsized role in world affairs with his pleas for peace in Ukraine and Gaza, advocacy for the rights of migrants and dealing with hostile regimes persecuting the church such as Nicaragua.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid the most viral tribute to the pontiff, saying on his X account: “Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’s passing. His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church.”

In a post accompanied by a picture of him with the pontiff, Zelenskyy said Pope Francis “knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity.”

Acknowledging the pope’s special relationship with Ukraine, he said: “He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support.”

King Charles III, who recently visited with Pope Francis, sent a condolence telegram reading, “The Queen and I recall with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were deeply moved to be able to visit him earlier this month.”

Other world leaders fondly recalled personal meetings with Francis, too, or working alongside him.

“I saw firsthand his unwavering commitment to placing human dignity at the center of our economic and political systems,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said of his participation in the pope’s Council for Inclusive Capitalism.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who maintained a friendship with the Holy Father, said shortly after his death, “Pope Francis has returned to the home of the Father. We are deeply saddened by this news, as a great man and great shepherd has left us.”

French President Emmanuel Macron lauded Pope Francis, saying, “From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. For it to unite humans among themselves, and with nature. May this hope forever outlast him.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda called him a “great apostle of mercy.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the world lost “an advocate for the weak, a reconciling and a warm-hearted person.” He added, “I greatly appreciated his clear view of the challenges we face.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke graciously of Pope Francis, saying, “From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope.”

He continued, “I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development.”

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog expressed condolences to all Christians and expressed thanks to Pope Francis for peace efforts in Gaza. “I very much hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered,” he said, adding: “May his memory continue to inspire acts of kindness, unity, and hope.”

Pope Francis was remembered by Catholics in his native Argentina as a pastor who prioritized the poor. But politicians often tried to pull him into domestic disputes.

President Javier Milei, who spoke ill of the pope prior to winning office in 2023, said on social media: “Despite differences that seem minor today, having been able to know him in his kindness and wisdom was a true honor for me.”

Pope Francis became the first Latin American pope with his 2013 election. He was remembered fondly in the region by leaders on all sides of the political spectrum.

“For me, he is a companion in struggle, in travel, in history,” leftist Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on X.

“A humanist who opted for the poor, peace and equality,” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who identifies as non-religious, said of Pope Francis on X. “For Catholics and those that are not, it is a great loss.”

Even leaders with difficult or strained relations with the church expressed condolences.

Nicaragua’s co-presidents signed a surprising statement mourning the death of Pope Francis, despite persecuting the Catholic Church, severing ties with the Vatican and forcing bishops and dozens of priests into exile. “Our relations … were difficult, eventful, unfortunately influenced by adverse and painful circumstances that were not always understood,” said the statement from co-Presidents Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo.

Nicaraguans on social media blasted the condolences as cynical.

Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded the pope for promoting dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches. He said in a telegram, “Pope Francis enjoyed great international respect as a faithful servant of Christian teachings, a wise spiritual leader, statesman, and a consistent advocate of the high values of humanism and justice.”

Relations between the pope and the Vatican became strained after Russia’s 2022 invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

At his final “urbi et orbi” (to the city and to the world) message, Pope Francis said: “May the risen Christ grant Ukraine, devastated by war, his Easter gift of peace, and encourage all parties involved to pursue efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.”