(OSV News) – In the lead-up to Pope Leo XIV’s Nov. 15 meeting with a group of Hollywood actors and directors, the Vatican offered an insight into the American-born pontiff’s cinematic taste by publishing a short list of his favorite films. Despite its brevity, the collection of four movies covers quite a lot of thematic and tonal territory.

The quartet starts off with a holiday classic from Tinseltown’s golden age that presents viewers with a ringing affirmation of the value of a life well lived. In somewhat the same vein, it also includes a mostly lighthearted, fact-based musical about the formation of a family singing group.

But weightier dramas are not neglected. In fact, the catalogue is rounded out by the tale of a family tragedy and its emotional fallout as well as a study of paternal love set against the harrowing cruelty of the Holocaust.

Below, in alphabetical order, are capsule reviews of the pictures highlighted by Pope Leo together with their OSV News classifications and, where applicable, their Motion Picture Association ratings.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

Seasonal favorite about the joys and trials of a good man (James Stewart) who, facing financial ruin on the eve of Christmas, contemplates suicide until his guardian angel (Henry Travers) shows him how meaningful his life has been to those around him. Director Frank Capra’s unabashedly sentimental picture of mainstream American life is bolstered by a superb cast (including Lionel Barrymore as a conniving banker) and a wealth of good feelings about such commonplace virtues as hard work and helping one’s neighbor. Young children may find the story’s dark moments unsettling. The OSV News classification is A-II — adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.

“Life Is Beautiful” (1998)

Bittersweet comic fable in which an Italian Jewish bookseller (Roberto Benigni) uses his imagination to convince his little son that their grim existence in a Nazi concentration camp is just an elaborate contest and that they are sure to win the grand prize. Also co-written and directed by Benigni, the story starts off as a slapstick comedy with the young man courting his future wife, then midway becomes a touchingly human story of a parent’s irrepressible determination to protect his child from terror and misery. Theme of genocide. The OSV News classification is A-II — adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association rating is PG-13 — parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.

“Ordinary People” (1980)

Donald Sutherland and Mary Tyler Moore give fine performances as confused and troubled parents trying to cope with the psychological aftershocks that result when the older of two sons dies in a boating accident and the surviving son (Timothy Hutton) attempts suicide. Directed by Robert Redford, the movie hints that the characters’ complacent and wholly materialistic environment may have contributed to the family’s instability, but these aspects remain underdeveloped. The problems are very real yet the movie is strangely cool and distanced from them. Due to the heaviness of the theme and some instances of rough language, it’s best for mature viewers. The OSV News classification is A-III — adults. The Motion Picture Association rating is R — restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.

“The Sound of Music” (1965)

Particularly fine screen version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical about the formative years of the Trapp Family Singers in Austria between the two world wars. Its interesting story, solid cast (headed by Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer), lovely music and intelligent lyrics, colorful scenery and pleasant fantasy will entertain the mind and enliven the spirit. Directed by Robert Wise, the movie has held up over the years as thoroughly refreshing family entertainment. The OSV News classification is A-I — general patronage. The Motion Picture Association rating is G — general audiences. All ages admitted.