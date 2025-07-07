VATICAN CITY (OSV News) – Three North Americans are among recent appointees to Vatican dicasteries that address issues of ecumenism and interreligious dialogue.

On July 3, Pope Leo XIV appointed Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski of St. Louis and Cardinal Frank Leo of Toronto as members of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, along with 19 other bishops from around the world.

The same day, Pope Leo appointed Holy Cross Father Russell McDougall as a consultor of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity. Father McDougall is executive director of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat for Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs.

As an administrative body of the Roman Curia, the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue “promotes and supervises relations with members and groups of non-Christian religions, with the exception of Judaism, competence for which belongs to the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity,” according to the Vatican website.

Meanwhile, the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity describes itself as promoting within the church “an authentic ecumenical spirit” and as “active in all areas that can contribute to promoting Christian unity by strengthening relationships with other Churches and Ecclesial Communities.”

Archbishop Rozanski, who has considerable experience engaging in formal and informal interreligious and ecumenical dialogue, said in a July 3 statement he was “deeply humbled” by the appointment.

“I am grateful to His Holiness for his trust and look forward to participating in the fostering of working together for deeper understanding and the common good,” said the archbishop, a member of the USCCB’s Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs Committee and its chairman from 2014-2017, leading the bishops’ dialogue with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America on the 500th anniversary of the Reformation in 2017.

He is also co-chair of the Polish National Church-Roman Catholic Dialogue, which examines the issues that have divided the two churches with the aim of establishing full communion.

In his July 3 statement, Cardinal Leo said he was “grateful to the Holy Father for the opportunity to serve as a member of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue.”

“I very much look forward to dialogue and reflection on how the Catholic Church can work with other faith traditions in a positive and constructive manner as we identify areas of common concern and engagement,” he said.

An expert in canon law, diplomacy and international law, Cardinal Leo was also named a member of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts in January.

Father McDougall is a former rector of the University of Notre Dame’s Tantur Ecumenical Institute in Jerusalem and was on faculty at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where he assisted efforts to expand interfaith engagement.

The appointments do not impact the appointees’ primary ministerial roles.