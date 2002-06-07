SCRANTON – The Diocese of Scranton’s annual Red Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at 12:10 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter.

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will be the principal celebrant. Reverend Paul A. McDonnell, O.S.J., will be the homilist.

Historically, the Red Mass is attended by judges, lawyers and legislators for the purpose of invoking God’s blessing and guidance in the administration of justice.

The public is invited to the Red Mass to pray for those in the legal, judicial and governmental professions. Members of the county bar associations from across the 11-county Diocese and the Diocesan Tribunal staff are also invited to participate.

Attendees will be asked to pray that decision-makers always serve the truth and to make and apply laws in ways that are right and just.