VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Francis’ condition remains stable, and an X-ray showed there has been a slight improvement regarding his lingering lung infection, the Vatican press office said.

The pope continues to show improvements in his mobility and ability to speak, the press office told reporters April 1. The pope continues to receive supplemental oxygen through a nasal cannula during the day and high-flow oxygen at night when necessary. He can remove the nasal tube for “brief periods” during the day.

A significant portion of his day is spent doing physical therapy to restore the level of movement he had before he was hospitalized Feb. 14 for breathing difficulties. The pope later was diagnosed with double pneumonia, as well as viral and fungal lung infections.

While the pneumonia cleared before his release from the hospital March 23, the 88-year-old pope still has a lingering lung infection, which showed “slight improvement” in a recent X-ray, the press office said.

The pope continues to follow his prescribed drug and respiratory therapies, and, like last week, his voice is showing some improvement after being significantly weakened during his long convalescence. His blood tests this week were also in the normal range.

The pope does not receive any outside visitors, the press office said. He is assisted by his personal secretaries, there are always medical personnel on call, and his doctors visit him regularly.

The pope concelebrates Mass every morning in the small chapel near his rooms on the second floor of his residence, the Domus Sanctae Marthae, and he works during the day at his desk.

The pope is in “a good mood” and welcomes the many signs of affection from the faithful, the press office added.

The Vatican planned to publish the text prepared for the pope’s weekly general audience April 2, the press office said, and the homily he has prepared for a Mass April 6 as part of the Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers will be read by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, who already was scheduled to preside at that Mass.

The press office said it was too soon to know if the pope would appear in some way for the Sunday Angelus April 6 or have a message for the 20th anniversary of the death of St. John Paul II April 2, which was to be marked by a memorial Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica with Cardinal Pietro Parolin presiding.