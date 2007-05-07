VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Leo XIV will officially inaugurate his papacy with Mass in St. Peter’s Square May 18.

Although he was pope from the moment he accepted his election May 8, the inauguration Mass – which replaced the papal coronation after the pontificate of St. Paul VI – formally marks the beginning of his ministry with his reception of the fisherman’s ring and his pallium, a wool band worn around his shoulders.

The Vatican announced the date for the Mass May 9 along with events on his schedule for the rest of the month.

In a separate statement, the Vatican said the new pope has asked the heads of the dicasteries of the Roman Curia and the offices of Vatican City State to continue in their posts “on a provisional basis.”

When Pope Francis died April 21, and when any pope dies, most of the top Vatican officials lose their positions, giving the new pope a chance to appoint his team. Those reappointed included two women who were the first appointed to their posts and who succeeded cardinals: Franciscan Sister of the Eucharist Raffaella Petrini, who is president of the office governing Vatican City State; and Consolata Missionary Sister Simona Brambilla, prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

In reappointing the officials temporarily, the Vatican said, “the Holy Father wishes to set aside some time for reflection, prayer and dialogue before any final appointment or confirmation is made.”

Here is Pope Leo XIV’s schedule for the month of May released by the Vatican May 9:

— May 10. Meeting with cardinals.

— May 11. Recitation of the “Regina Coeli” prayer at noon from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

— May 12. Meeting with members of the media covering the conclave and his election.

— May 16: Meeting with diplomats accredited to the Holy See.

— May 18: Mass for the solemn inauguration of the pontificate at 10 a.m. Rome time (4 a.m. EDT) in St. Peter’s Square.

— May 20: Formal possession of the Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.

— May 21: Pope Leo’s first weekly general audience.

— May 24: Meeting with members of the Roman Curia and employees of Vatican City State,

— May 25: Recitation of the “Regina Coeli” prayer in St. Peter’s Square. Formal possession of the Basilica of St. John Lateran, the cathedral of the Diocese of Rome, followed by formal possession of Rome’s Basilica of St. Mary Major.