A bus Pilgrimage was organized May 14, 2025 from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville, to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Basilica, and the nearby Mount St. Mary’s Grotto, Emmitsburg, Maryland. The group prayed at the many Grotto Shrines, attended Mass at the Basilica, prayed at the tomb of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (Mother Seton), and toured a newly constructed museum in honor of the Saint.

The pilgrims consisted of Swoyersville Parish Staff, leaders of: the Knights of Columbus, the local Pro-Life, the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, St. Anthony/ George Maronite Parish, members of an area Ukrainian Church, students from King’s College and Marywood University, and devotees of Mother Seton. Shown are: