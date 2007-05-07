 

left to right,  1st row: Christopher Calore – trip organizer; Roger Salerno; Mary Ann Spitale; Mirlinda Guhurrez; Tamatha Limongelli; Angee Hoolick; Mary Spagnola; Betty Ambrose; Terrie Dotsel; Patrick Cannon; Josy Guhurrez; Arlinda Guhurrez.  
2nd row: Margie Semanek; Barbara Jo Asklar; Fran Krispin; Mary Stchur; Mary Ann Yuron; Pat Quinn; Lori Raymond; Trudy Brown; Michele Kollar; Diane Blaski; Theresa Kasmark; Tish Capristo; Sue Bayer; Jae Soon Weihbrecht.
3rd row: Zachary Houston; Bob Pieszala; Logan Bowling; Judy Pieszala; Mary Thomas; Maureen Kishbaugh; Marie Gould; Maureen Baloga; Joe Warakomski; Ed Weihbrecht; Jill Duffy; Maureen Roughsedge; Mike Kubick; Diane Bresnay; Trish Flannery; Theresa Lisiewski; Ron Bresnay; Kody Olejnik; Joe Olejnik. (pilgrims not in the picture are George and John Yatison.)

A bus Pilgrimage was organized May 14, 2025 from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville, to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Basilica, and the nearby Mount St. Mary’s Grotto, Emmitsburg, Maryland. The group prayed at the many Grotto Shrines, attended Mass at the Basilica, prayed at the tomb of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (Mother Seton), and toured a newly constructed museum in honor of the Saint. 

The pilgrims consisted of Swoyersville Parish Staff, leaders of: the Knights of Columbus, the local Pro-Life, the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, St. Anthony/ George Maronite Parish, members of an area Ukrainian Church, students from King’s College and Marywood University, and devotees of Mother Seton. Shown are:

 

 