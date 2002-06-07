SCRANTON – The mental health crisis – especially among our young people – is growing. But anyone can be affected.

Experts stress that all people should take mental health as seriously as physical health.

“If you’re thinking of suicide, treat that the same way you would if you were having chest pains or maybe tingling in your arms,” said Deacon Ed Shoener, president of the International Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministers, a lay association dedicated to helping people with mental illness and their families. “You’d call someone and have it checked out – you’re worried about maybe a heart attack or a stroke.”

“Similarly, if you’re having thoughts of suicide, don’t feel ashamed, just be concerned and make it a point to talk to your doctor, or if you know a therapist – but talk to someone about it,” Deacon Shoener, who also serves both the Cathedral of Saint Peter and Immaculate Conception Parishes, added. “It’s a warning sign that you need to examine and see if there’s something more to it than just passing thoughts or having a bad day.”

As leaders in the Church, we are called to respond with compassion, understanding, and hope.

The Catholic Mental Health Ministry at the Cathedral of Saint Peter invites anyone in the community to participate in a Mental Health Awareness Series throughout the month of September.

Each Thursday evening, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., the series will examine different aspects of mental health. The series will be offered at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 330 Wyoming Avenue, in Scranton. The topics include: