WASHINGTON (OSV News) – The U.S. House of Representatives May 22 passed a sweeping package for President Donald Trump’s agenda, sending the legislation to the Senate for consideration.

Catholic leaders have alternately praised and criticized various provisions in the House’s version of that package, which has drawn fire from some critics over its cuts to Medicaid, while drawing praise from others for promises to eliminate funds to health providers who also perform abortions.

The U.S. bishops have urged lawmakers to uphold human life and dignity, and promote the common good in considering the legislation.

Trump pushed Republican leadership to pass what he calls his “one big, beautiful bill” — and as such, later named the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — which would enact key provisions of his legislative agenda on tax and immigration policy.

The House’s passage of the multitrillion-dollar tax cut and spending measure in a 215-214 vote, ends a chaotic several weeks for House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who sought to pass the bill despite objections from various factions of his party, including those who said it added too much to the federal deficit.

The package, which exceeded 1,000 pages, will be taken up by the Senate, where Republicans have suggested they will change some of its provisions, including on cuts to Medicaid.

“This is arguably the most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed in the History of our Country!” Trump wrote on X, adding, “Now, it’s time for our friends in the United States Senate to get to work, and send this Bill to my desk AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!”

An analysis from the Congressional Budget Office said the tax provisions in the House version would increase the federal deficit by $3.8 trillion over a decade, while cuts on Medicaid, food stamps and other areas would result in about $1 trillion in reduced government spending.

The president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, said the conference “sent a comprehensive letter to Congress commending parts of the budget proposal that will support human life and dignity, while also strongly encouraging them to reconsider provisions that will harm the poor and disadvantaged, our immigrant brothers and sisters, and our environment.”

“To our elected lawmakers, I echo the call of my brother bishops and urge you to remain consistent in protecting human life and dignity and supporting the common good so that families can flourish,” he said in a May 21 statement.

“I also underscore the grave concerns expressed by my brother bishops,” he continued, “and implore you to address the real and substantial harms that would result from provisions in this bill before it advances further. Raising income taxes on the working poor, cutting nutrition and healthcare programs for those most in need, and eliminating investments in environmental stewardship would place a terrible burden on the least of our brothers and sisters.”

Mercy Sister Mary Haddad, president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association of the United States, said in a May 22 statement that the group opposes the House’s version of the package.

“H.R. 1 would harm critical health and social safety-net programs that millions of Americans rely on to live with health, dignity, and security,” Sister Mary said. “The Catholic Health Association strongly opposes provisions like mandatory Medicaid work reporting requirements, restrictions on state tax authority, and changes to state-directed payment policies — all of which would lead to coverage losses for more than 10 million people who depend on Medicaid for essential care. These harmful proposals threaten the health and stability of the very communities we are called to serve.”

Sister Mary expressed concern about “the bill’s failure to extend the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced premium tax credits.”

“Without action, five million Americans — including nearly two million living with chronic conditions — could lose their coverage, and millions more would face skyrocketing premiums and unaffordable care,” she said, adding that the bill’s proposed changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would also “further jeopardize food security for families already struggling to make ends meet, compounding the health and economic burdens on low-income communities.”

“We urge the Senate to protect and strengthen the programs that uphold the dignity, health, and well-being of all, especially those most in need,” Sister Mary said.

But some pro-life groups celebrated language in the legislation that would block entities that perform abortions from receiving Medicaid funds. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said in a May 22 statement,”Today Congress took a big step toward stopping forced taxpayer funding of the Big Abortion industry.”

Calling the House passage of the budget reconciliation bill “a crucial win,” Dannenfelser argued, “Medicaid will be stronger for those who need it most.”

“There is no excuse for forcing taxpayers to prop up a scandal-ridden industry that prioritizes abortions, gender transitions and partisan political activism instead of prenatal care, cancer screening and other legitimate health services that are in continual decline,” she said.

Senate Republicans have indicated they would like to send the bill to Trump’s desk prior to July 4.