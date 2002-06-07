SCRANTON – Father Richard Burke, C.P., Rector of Saint Ann’s Monastery and Director of Saint Ann’s Shrine Basilica, has announced this year’s Solemn Novena to Saint Ann will take place from July 17-July 26, 2025.

As the Church continues to celebrate the Jubilee Year of Hope, these days of special preaching and praying seek to foster the important virtue of hope in our lives.

Our society and our world are dealing with a great amount of uncertainty. Many people become anxious in such an atmosphere. The gift of hope seeks to make firm the foundation of faith upon which we stand.

Father Richard is also announcing this year’s preachers, Father Curtis Kiddy, C.P., of North Palm Beach, Fla., and Father Cristian Martinez, C.P., of San Juan, Puerto Rico, will provide encouragement for fostering hope in the everyday circumstances of our lives.

As we live in hope, we join together in prayer to Saint Ann seeking her intercession and companionship while praying for the people and the issues of our lives.

Please mark your calendars now and plan to join together in prayer, we look forward, day by day, with the wonderful gift of hope which only God is able to provide.

All are invited to join us at the Basilica for this special time of grace and blessings.