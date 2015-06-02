SCRANTON — Catholics throughout the Diocese of Scranton will unite with faith communities around the nation on Saturday, Oct. 14, at noon, to lend their prayerful pleas to the chorus of intercessions of supplication and reparation as part of this year’s “America Needs Fatima” Rosary Crusade.

Each year since the “America Needs Fatima” campaign was founded in 1985, faithful gather at noontime on a Saturday in October to send their Rosary prayers and petitions heavenward, seeking the Blessed Mother’s intercession on behalf of the United States.

The unified, simultaneous prayer effort coincides with October’s designation by the Catholic Church as the Month of the Holy Rosary and Respect Life Month.

Prayerful recitation of the Rosary as a visible sign of the power of prayer in public arenas pays homage to the Blessed Mother’s final apparition to the shepherd children of Fatima in Portugal on Oct. 13, 1917, culminating her messages of the need to offer the Holy Rosary as an essential tool for world peace and spiritual conversion.

The “America Needs Fatima” Rosary rallies include reparatory prayers for the country, particularly regarding the evil of abortion, and offenses against the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Special intentions also include a greater respect for all human life — from conception to natural death — and converting hearts and minds away from sin.

Joining tens of thousands of similar “public square” prayer gatherings across America, the following outdoor Rosary events will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, at noon in the Scranton Diocese. All faithful are welcome.

Mountain Top — Weis Parking Lot, 237 South Mountain Boulevard, Mountain Top. For information, call Carmen at (570) 262-7373.

Wilkes-Barre — Our Lady of Fatima Blessed Grotto, 51 North Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Roaring Brook Township — Saint Eulalia Church grounds, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Township. For more information, contact Mary Ann Brooks at (570) 689-9104.

Honesdale — Honesdale Central Park, Church & Ninth streets; sponsored by the four churches of Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Honesdale, and area Knights of Columbus. Event begins with Mass at 11 a.m. in Saint Mary Magdalen Church, Church St., Honesdale, followed by prayerful procession to the park. Facial masks and social distancing required; provide own chairs for the outdoor devotion. In case of inclement weather, the Rosary Rally will be held at Saint Mary Magdalen Church.