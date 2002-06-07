SCRANTON – On Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will designate eight deacon candidates for the Diocese of Scranton as Lectors in the Rite of Institution of Lectors.

The candidates are: William Chechel of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Brodheadsville; Daniel B. Cosacchi of Saint Gregory Parish in Clarks Green; Jeffrey R. Kovaleski of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Dickson City; Thomas J. Krzan of Saint Jude Parish in Mountain Top; Kevin J. Martin of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Brodheadsville; Stephen O. Muntzenberger of Saint Jude Parish in Mountain Top; Justo Paula-Martinez of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Scranton; and Paul M. Zwolan of Saint Therese Parish in Shavertown.

The Rite is a major step on the path to becoming a permanent deacon, allowing the candidates to read the Word of God, except for the Gospel, at liturgical assemblies. The next step will be the Rite of Acolyte.

For the men receiving the ministry of Lector, this moment is not merely just another stepping stone in their path to becoming a deacon. In receiving the ministry of Lector, each man is being called to a special recognition of the Word of God in their lives that is essential to the life of the Church.

The Institution of Lectors Rite will take place at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton at 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2025.

The Rite will be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton, in addition to being available on YouTube and other Diocesan social media links.

Please join in prayer with these men as they faithfully continue their preparation to serve the people of our Diocese through the Diaconate Formation Program.