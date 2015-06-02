SCRANTON – When Thomas and Stephanie Dzwonczyk talk about the importance of the 2021 Diocesan Annual Appeal, they speak from a personal perspective. Their son is a seminarian for the Diocese of Scranton who recently started his second year at Saint Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, Md.

Through their son, Tom and Stephanie have met all nine of the current seminarians for the diocese. This year, the Dzwonczyks are one of six local couples serving as regional chairs for the Appeal. “These pious, dynamic, engaging and talented young men give us great confidence in the future for the Diocese of Scranton and the Catholic Church as a whole,” Thomas said. “They will one day lead us in worship, administer the Sacraments and preside over the weddings and funerals of those we love.”

Gifts to the 2021 Diocesan Annual Appeal have a wide-ranging, significant impact throughout not only the diocese but also all 11 counties of northeastern and north central Pennsylvania. Assisting seminarians who are in priestly formation is just one of the many things that the Appeal supports.

“No one with a true calling to the priesthood should be turned away for lack of funds,” Thomas added.

The 2021 Diocesan Annual Appeal: Rising Together in Christ began in all parishes in the Diocese of Scranton the weekend of Sept. 18 and 19. This year’s goal is $4.5 million. Six regional videos have been produced to feature ministries funded by the Appeal in each area of the diocese. The videos are all available on the Annual Appeal website at annualappeal.org.

“The last 18 months have been challenging for all of us. One of the many things the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us is just how interconnected we are and how much we need one another,” the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, said. “Through the generosity of Diocesan Annual Appeal donors, we have been able to touch thousands of lives – serving the poor, educating our children and spreading the Gospel message.”

Gifts to the 2021 Diocesan Annual Appeal support Seminarian Formation and Retired Clergy, Catholic Social Services, Catholic Education, the Diocesan Office for Parish Life, Catholic Media & Communications as well as Social Justice and Faith Formation Grants for parishes. Donors to the Appeal may designate their gift to any of the ministries listed above.

To make a donation online, please visit annualappeal.org.

Gifts may also be made by calling the Diocesan Development Office at (570) 207-2250.

Donations may also be sent to: Diocesan Annual Appeal, 300 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, PA, 18503.