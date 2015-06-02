SCRANTON – The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, has announced that Joe Mahoney has been named Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Human Services and Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Social Services. Mahoney began his new position on Jan. 31, 2022, and this marks the fourth Catholic Social Services agency for which he has worked.

Mahoney joins the Diocese after most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer of the Pueblo Housing Authority in Colorado. Prior to that position, Mahoney spent ten years as the Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Pueblo. During his tenure, Mahoney focused on early childhood education, homelessness prevention, workforce readiness and immigration services. From 2011 to 2014, Mahoney was also elected to serve on the Executive Committee of the Catholic Charities Council of Diocesan Directors.

Mahoney has a Master’s degree in Nonprofit Management from Regis University. Before joining Catholic Charities of Pueblo, he spent two years coordinating disaster response operations for Catholic Charities USA in Alexandria, Va., and two additional years working as Program Director for Katrina Aid Today with Catholic Charities of New Orleans following the devastation done by Hurricane Katrina.

“I am pleased to welcome Joe Mahoney to our Diocesan family as the new Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Human Services and Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Social Services. Joe has a passion for helping others and is dedicated to community engagement, all of which is underpinned by his strong ministry to the Catholic faith,” Bishop Bambera said. “Joe’s vision, experience and leadership capabilities will help us to continue serving individuals and families in need and grow our presence across northeastern and north central Pennsylvania.”

“It is an honor and privilege to take on this new position. I am excited and enthusiastic to begin working with our boards, staff and many volunteers to provide help and create hope for those in need in our Diocese,” Joe Mahoney said.

As Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Human Services and Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Social Services, Mahoney is responsible for providing leadership, administration and oversight of all programs operated by Catholic Human Services and Catholic Social Services. He will also oversee the fundraising efforts and community outreach to ensure the organization is meeting the vision, mission and values of the Diocese.

For nearly 100 years, the mission of Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton has been to serve individuals and families in poverty and hardship, as we are called by Christ to do, and to respond compassionately to their needs. The agency provides assistance to tens-of-thousands of men, women and children on an annual basis. To learn more about the food assistance, housing, shelter, relief, pregnancy and maternal health, children and youth programs, or immigration assistance programs provided, visit: dioceseofscranton.org/css/catholic-social-services.

Mahoney is a former Marine Corps Officer and is married to Nhung Mahoney.