SCRANTON – The community is invited to join together for an afternoon of unity, culture, and belonging at the ninth annual World Refugee Day Celebration, taking place on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Nay Aug Park in Scranton. (The event will be held near the Mulberry Street entrance, across from GCMC and the Everhart Museum)

Due to the popularity of the event over the last several years – the 2025 World Refugee Day Celebration is expanding by an extra hour – and will be celebrated this year from 2-5 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event is open to all and offers a number of festivities, including a lively mix of cultural music, dance performances, international food, refreshments, games, giveaways, and engaging activities for children.

World Refugee Day is an annual commemoration established by the United Nations to honor the strength and resilience of refugees and displaced persons who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution, and violence. It is also a moment to reaffirm our shared responsibility to support and welcome displaced individuals seeking safety and a new beginning.

The theme of the 2025 World Refugee Day Celebration in Scranton is, “A World Where Refugees Are Always Welcomed.” This theme was chosen because it is a call to action, urging us all to embrace refugees as neighbors, friends, and contributors to our shared future.

More than 20 community agencies are coordinating the 2025 World Refugee Day Celebration, including Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton; The University of Scranton; City of Scranton; Scranton Area Multifaith Ministerium; Temple Hesed; Congregation of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary; Muslim Association of Wyoming Valley; United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania; S.T.A.R.S. Program at Marywood University; Islamic Center of Scranton; Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit; Congolese Community of Scranton, Bhutanese Cultural Foundation Scranton Association; and Pennsylvania Department of Education – Migrant Education Program.

Additional partners and sponsors include: Friends of the Poor; Ignatian Volunteer Corps; Saigon Corner Vietnamese Restaurant; Church of Saint Gregory, Clarks Green; Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit; Maternal & Family Health Services; Jewish Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania; Lackawanna County Department of Arts & Culture; and NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania.