VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Cleansed from original sin by baptism, Christians are called to spread the “good fragrance of Christ” throughout the world by their kind actions and joyful attitudes, Pope Francis said.

At his weekly general audience Aug. 21, the pope said Jesus was “anointed with the Holy Spirit” when he was baptized in the River Jordan, whereas Old Testament kings, prophets and priests were anointed with perfumed oil.

Just as those leaders received the oil on their heads, “Christ is the head, our high priest, the Holy Spirit is our perfumed oil and the church is the body of Christ in which it spreads,” he told thousands of people who had joined him for the gathering in the Vatican audience hall.

During the chrism Mass each year, he said, bishops bless the sacred oils used in baptisms and confirmations by praying that recipients of the oils may “be made fragrant with the innocence of a life pleasing to you.”

He related the prayer to a passage from St. Paul’s Second Letter to the Corinthians: “For we are the aroma of Christ for God.”

“We know that unfortunately, sometimes Christians do not spread the fragrance of Christ, but the bad odor of their own sin,” the pope said.

“Let us never forget: Sin distances us from Jesus; it makes us bad oil,” he added. “And the devil – do not forget this – usually enters through one’s pockets. Be aware.”

Sin, however, “should not distract us from the commitment of realizing, as far as we are able and each in their own environment, this sublime vocation of being the good fragrance of Christ in the world,” Pope Francis said. Referencing St. Paul’s Letter to the Galatians, the pope said that the “fragrance of Christ emanates from the fruits of the Spirit, which are love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.”

“If we strive to cultivate these fruits, then, without our being aware of it, someone will notice some of the fragrance of the Spirit of Christ around us,” he said.

After his main talk, Pope Francis told his guests that Aug. 21 is the feast of St. Pius X, patron of catechists, and noted that many places celebrate catechists on that date to commemorate the saint. In 1905, Pope Pius mandated all parishes to teach catechism classes, and he compiled a simple, brief catechism, known as “The Catechism of Pius X,” which was used around the world for instructional purposes.

“Let us think of our catechists who advance so much work and who are, in many places in the world, the first to carry forward the faith,” Pope Francis said. “Let us pray for catechists today that the Lord may make them courageous and that they may continue.”

The pope also asked attendees at his audience to pray for peace in Ukraine, “which suffers so much,” as well as in Myanmar, South Sudan, Congo, Palestine and Israel.