August 4, 2022

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective August 16, 2022:

Reverend Andrew Amankwaa, from Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, to Parochial Vicar, Most Holy Trinity Parish, Susquehanna and St. Brigid Parish, Friendsville.

Reverend David W. Cramer, from Pastor, Most Holy Trinity Parish, Susquehanna, to Pastor, St. Eulalia Parish, Elmhurst.

Father Michael Amo Gyau, from the Diocese of Sunyani, Ghana, to Parochial Vicar, Christ the King Parish, Archbald.

Father Paschal Mbagwu, from Nigeria, to Administrator, St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Pocono Pines.

Reverend Kevin M. Miller, to Administrator, Most Holy Trinity Parish, Susquehanna. He will continue to serve as Pastor, St. Brigid Parish, Friendsville.

Deacons:

Deacon John C. Jorda, to diaconal ministry, Our Lady of Victory Parish, Harvey’s Lake. He will continue in diaconal ministry, Gate of Heaven, Dallas.

Deacon Ronald D. Maida, to diaconal ministry, St. Brigid Parish, Friendsville. He will remain in diaconal ministry at Most Holy Trinity Parish, Susquehanna.