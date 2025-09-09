(OSV News) – President Donald Trump on Sept. 23 addressed the U.N. General Assembly amid the backdrop of conflict in Gaza and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as world leaders still question the extent to which the U.S. will be involved in global affairs as the Trump administration implements its “America First” foreign policy.

But a few hours after his address to the assembly, and after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump wrote on his social media website Truth Social that Ukraine can win back all territory it lost to Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, marking a shift in tone from Trump’s previous calls on Kyiv to make concessions.

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote. “With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win.”

Trump suggested there would be grave economic repercussions for Russia if they continue their invasion.

“When the people living in Moscow, and all of the Great Cities, Towns, and Districts all throughout Russia, find out what is really going on with this War, the fact that it’s almost impossible for them to get Gasoline through the long lines that are being formed, and all of the other things that are taking place in their War Economy, where most of their money is being spent on fighting Ukraine, which has Great Spirit, and only getting better, Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!” he wrote. “Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act.”

Trump also said the U.S. would “continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them.”

Earlier this month, Russia conducted a drone incursion into Polish airspace. Poland is a NATO member nation. Under the terms of NATO, which was implemented in 1949, the group considers an attack against one or several of its members as an attack against all, and pledges collective defense in the face of such a scenario. There are currently 31 NATO members.

Poland and NATO allies shot down the drones, marking the first time in the history of NATO that alliance fighters engaged enemy targets in allied airspace, officials said.

During his address to the assembly, Trump said he wants a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, but said Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that the United States and other entities consider a terrorist organization, “has repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace.”

“We can’t forget October 7, can we now?” Trump said in reference to Hamas’ 2023 attack on Israel.

As some member countries have recognized a Palestinian state, Trump argued doing so would “encourage continued conflict.”

“The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities,” Trump said, adding, “those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now. Just release the hostages now.”

During his pontificate, Pope Leo XIV has appealed for both a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages. In his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square Sept. 17, Pope Leo expressed his “profound closeness to the Palestinian people in Gaza,” and lamented

they “continue to live in fear and survive in unacceptable conditions, forced once again to leave their lands.”

Elsewhere in his comments, Trump said United Nations countries were “being destroyed” by what he argued were their lax immigration policies, and touting his own hardline policies.

“Europe is in serious trouble. They’ve been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody’s ever seen before,” he said. “Illegal aliens are pouring into Europe.”

“Your countries are going to hell,” he added.

Trump claimed member nations are “supporting people that are illegally coming into the U.S.”

“And then we have to get them out,” he said.

“The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them,” Trump said.

Catholic social teaching on immigration balances three interrelated principles — the right of persons to migrate in order to sustain their lives and those of their families, the right of a country to regulate its borders and control immigration, and a nation’s duty to regulate its borders with justice and mercy.

But Trump also questioned the organization itself, suggesting it should have supported him more in some of his attempts at conflict resolution.

“What is the purpose of the United Nations?” he said. “The U.N. has such tremendous potential. I’ve always said it, it has such tremendous, tremendous potential, but it’s not even coming close to living up to that potential for the most part.”

Despite his harsh criticism of the United Nations, Trump struck a more conciliatory tone as he ended his remarks.

“Let us all work together to build a bright, beautiful planet,” he said. “A planet that we all share, a planet of peace in a world that is richer, better, and more beautiful than ever before. That can happen. It will happen.”

Earlier this month, the United Nations Annual Prayer Service, held at the Church of the Holy Family in Manhattan — just across First Avenue from U.N. headquarters and considered the U.N. parish — preceded the opening of the 80th U.N. General Assembly.