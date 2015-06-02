 

Shown at the check presentation, from left: Joseph Holland, Treasurer; Patrick O’Malley, Ancient Order of Hibernians President; Mary Theresa Malandro, Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Human Services & Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Social Services; Mark McDade, AOH Member; and Father Richard Fox, Pastor of Saint Patrick Parish, AOH Division Chaplain and 2020 AOH “Man of the Year.”

 

SCRANTON (Dec. 21, 2020) – The Paul “Hook” O’Malley Ancient Order of Hibernians Division #4 made a $500 donation to Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The money will support the kitchen’s ongoing daily effort to provide a hot, nutritious meal to individuals and families in need seven days a week. This is the second donation the organization has provided to the kitchen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the group provided a separate $600 donation to the kitchen.

 