SCRANTON (Dec. 21, 2020) – The Paul “Hook” O’Malley Ancient Order of Hibernians Division #4 made a $500 donation to Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The money will support the kitchen’s ongoing daily effort to provide a hot, nutritious meal to individuals and families in need seven days a week. This is the second donation the organization has provided to the kitchen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the group provided a separate $600 donation to the kitchen.

