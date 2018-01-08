News/Press Releases

The Diocese of Scranton has disclosed the names of all credibly accused individuals to authorities, the public and the press since 2010. More than listing the accused individuals, the Grand Jury report will include a detailed overview of the cases involving clergy who served in any of the six dioceses, including the Diocese of Scranton. Upon public release of the Grand Jury report, Bishop Bambera will release the full list of credibly accused individuals that was provided to the Attorney General’s office for their investigation and the District Attorneys for the 11 counties in which the Diocese of Scranton operates.