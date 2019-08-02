News/Press Releases

“The legislation that was signed into law in New York State is abhorrent. Similar legislation that was proposed in Virginia comes frighteningly close to infanticide.

While some lawmakers dispute that fact, what abortion advocates have said in the past would be “safe, legal and rare” now comes close to allowing abortion up to the point of birth.

We can’t let this moment pass in silence.

These bills should be a wake-up call to the faithful and call to action.

Our very existence is in jeopardy when injustices like this are allowed.

In addition to our prayers, advocacy efforts and the ability that we are given to express our values through the right to vote, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton pledges the resources of our charitable agencies to any woman experiencing an unplanned pregnancy, to support her in bearing her infant. There are life-affirming choices available.

All of life is precious and disrespect for any human life, especially the most vulnerable, is intolerable.”

Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D.., J.C.L.

Bishop of Scranton