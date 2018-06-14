News/Press Releases

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera Statement for Those Affected by Storms
On behalf of the faithful of the Diocese of Scranton, we offer our prayers for all those affected by the terrible storms that recently struck our area. Several people were injured, and significant damage to properties and businesses is being reported. We are grateful for the dedication and hard work of so many emergency personnel, government officials and citizens who have been responding to this incident, and we commend the recovery efforts to God’s care.