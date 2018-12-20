News/Press Releases

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointment, effective as indicated:

PASTOR

Reverend Edward J. Casey, from Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, to Pastor, Saint Ann Parish, Shohola, and Saint John Neumann Parish, Lords Valley, effective January 3, 2019.

ADMINISTRATOR

Reverend Richard W. Beck, to Administrator, pro tem, Saint Ann Parish, Shohola, and Saint John Neumann Parish, Lords Valley, effective November 26, 2018. Father Beck will continue to serve as Pastor of Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace Parish, Hawley.

ASSISTANT PASTOR

Reverend Jose Joseph Kuriappilly, to Assistant Pastor, Epiphany Parish, Sayre, effective November 19, 2018.

Reverend Babu Muttickal, from the Diocese of Kottapuram, Kerala, India, to Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, effective January 3, 2019.