SCRANTON – A total of 1,400 young artists from Catholic elementary schools around the Diocese of Scranton used crayons, markers and other art supplies to express their faith as they all recently participated in the inaugural Our Lady, Queen of Peace Rosary Poster contest.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade at all 15 Diocesan Catholic elementary schools were invited to create original artwork around the theme, “Our Lady, Queen of Peace: Bringing Peace to Our Families, Our Communities and Our World.”

The initiative was designed to encourage students and their families to pray the Rosary during October, the month traditionally dedicated to the Holy Rosary, while helping children grow in devotion to the Blessed Mother.

“We wanted to create an initiative for our kindergarten through fifth grade students to inspire a love and devotion to our Blessed Mother,” Charlene Haggerty, Assistant Superintendent of Catholic Schools, said. “We want students to realize and recognize that they can be instruments of peace not only in their homes but in their schools and communities and that Our Blessed Mother is a role model for peace.”

Judging of all the posters took place Oct. 8 at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in Scranton, where staff members of the Diocese faced the challenging task of selecting winners from all the submissions.

“I think they did so wonderful,” Tina Petcaugh, Executive Administrative Assistant to the Vicar General, said. “You can just see that they love Our Lady in what they created. The artwork is fantastic.”

Winners were selected in three grade-level divisions – kindergarten and first grade; second and third grade; and fourth and fifth grade – in categories including Best Overall Poster, Most Creative Poster, Best Use of Color, Best Theme Connection, Best Representation of the Rosary, Our Lady Queen of Peace and Honorable Mentions.

Winning students will be invited to a pizza party with Bishop Joseph C. Bambera in the near future.

Selected winning posters are featured in this edition of The Catholic Light, while other winning entries are available to view on the Diocese of Scranton’s website.

“We just hope that students will learn to pray the Rosary, not only for themselves but with their families, so that they can draw closer to Christ through the Blessed Mother,” Haggerty added.