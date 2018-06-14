News/Press Releases

In conjunction with the visit to Scranton by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his recent statements about persons seeking asylum in the United States, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera has issued the following statement:

The development of a sound immigration policy that respects both the concerns of our nation and the needs of those individuals seeking asylum in our country for themselves and their children is a challenging task.

Sadly, current immigration policies have reached a critical point, with children and families with children who are seeking asylum being separated from one another.

These individuals are fleeing violence and chaos in their homelands, only to face policies that are destroying their families and unduly burdening their children.

While our borders must be protected and we must support the rule of law, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has asserted that “at its core, asylum is an instrument to preserve the right to life.” Separating children from their parents is an affront to the right to life. We must do all that we can to preserve and respect this right.

Peaceful Rally to Support Immigrants’ Rights

People of faith and concerned citizens will hold a peaceful rally in support of immigrant families and children. The rally is scheduled for Friday, June 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m., at the corner of N. Washington Avenue and Vine Street in Scranton, (in front of the library).