News/Press Releases

Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton is sponsoring a “World Refugee Day” event on Sunday, June 24, from 2:00- 4:00 p.m. at Nay Aug Park in Scranton (Mulberry Street entrance).

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees established World Refugee Day to commemorate the strength, courage and resilience of millions of refugees throughout the world. In recognition of this special day, all are invited to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the refugee communities in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The celebration will showcase cultural music, dance, art, ethnic dress, exhibits and community conversations with refugee families; will provide crafts and games for children, and resources from community partners. Ice cream and light refreshments will be available, and attendees can bring a picnic.

For more information on “World Refugee Day,” contact Sonya Sarner at Catholic Social Services, 570-207-2283.