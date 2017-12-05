News/Press Releases

The annual Mother’s Day Adoption Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, May 14, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. This liturgy recognizes all mothers, with a special emphasis on adoptive and foster mothers. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will be the principal celebrant.

Planning for the Mass is coordinated by Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton, the Diocesan Office for Parish Life, and St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton.

All are welcome to attend. CTV: Catholic Television will broadcast the Mass live.