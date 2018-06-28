News/Press Releases

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

PASTOR

Reverend Anthony J. Generose, J.V., to Pastor, Most Precious Blood Parish, Hazleton, effective August 1, 2018. Father Generose will continue to serve as Pastor, Queen of Heaven Parish, Hazleton, and as Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Scranton.

Reverend Joseph J. Manarchuck, from Pastor, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Wyalusing, and Pastor, Saint Joachim Parish, Meshoppen, to Pastor, Saint Joseph Parish, Matamoras, and Saint Patrick Parish, Milford, effective July 2, 2018.

PASTOR EMERITUS

Reverend Louis A. Grippi, from Pastor, Most Precious Blood Parish, Hazleton, to Pastor Emeritus, Most Precious Blood Parish, Hazleton, effective August 1, 2018.

ASSISTANT PASTOR

Reverend Edward J. Casey, to Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, effective June 25, 2018.

Reverend Ryan P. Glenn, to Assistant Pastor, Saint John Neumann Parish, Scranton, effective June 25, 2018.

Reverend Seth D. Wasnock, from Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, to Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale, effective June 25, 2018.

SENIOR PRIEST

Reverend John C. Ruth, from Senior Priest, Saint John Neumann Parish, Scranton, to Senior Priest, Saint Patrick Parish, Scranton. Father Ruth will continue to serve as Chaplain of the Lackawanna County Prison. Effective June 25, 2018.

Reverend Peter Tran, from Senior Priest, Church of the Epiphany Parish, Sayre, to Senior Priest, Christ the King Parish, Archbald. Effective June 25, 2018.

CHAPLAIN

Reverend Richard G. Ghezzi, to Chaplain, Saint Luke’s Villa, Wilkes-Barre, effective June 25, 2018. Father Ghezzi will continue to serve as Chaplain, Little Flower Manor, Saint Therese Residence, Wilkes-Barre.

LEAVE OF ABSENCE

Deacon Stephen B. Frye, from diaconal ministry Saint Ann Parish, Williamsport, and Master of Ceremonies for the Diocesan Bishop, to leave of absence for service at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, effective June 4, 2018.

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT

Deacon Andrew A. Fazio, to Master of Ceremonies for the Diocesan Bishop, effective June 21, 2018. Deacon Fazio will continue his diaconal ministry at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore.