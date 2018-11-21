News/Press Releases

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

PASTOR

Reverend Thomas J. Major, from Pastor, Saint Ann Parish, Shohola, and Saint John Neumann Parish, Lords Valley, to Pastor, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Dushore, effective November 26, 2018.

Monsignor David L. Tressler, from Pastor, Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Parish, Jermyn, to Pastor, Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston, effective, November 12, 2018.

ADMINISTRATOR

Reverend Gerard M. McGlone, to Administrator, pro tem, Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Parish, Jermyn, effective November 12, 2018. Father McGlone will continue to serve as Pastor of Queen of Angels Parish, Jessup.

Monsignor Stephen D. McGough, to Administrator, pro tem, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Dushore, effective November 5 through 26, 2018.