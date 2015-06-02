The John Yourishen Memorial Vocations Golf Classic will be held on Monday, July 12, at Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club, Mountain Top. Proceeds from the tournament support seminarians in formation and the Diocesan Vocations Program. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera is tournament honorary chair.

The captain and crew tournament begins with lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. A reception and awards dinner follows golf. There are a number of opportunities to support the golf tournament as a golfer, archangel and angel sponsor, flag sponsor or hole sponsor. A full list of giving opportunities is available by texting DOSGOLF to 41444 or by going to: https://www.dioceseofscranton.org/vocations-golf/ .

The Diocese has renamed the Vocations Golf Classic in memory of John Yourishen, Jr. Mr. Yourishen was a loyal supporter of the Vocations Golf Classic each year since the start of the tournament. He included a significant estate gift to the St. John Vianney Vocations Endowment Fund.

Mr. Yourishen was an avid golfer and was a member and past president of the Wyoming Valley Country Club, and a founding member and board member of Glenmaura National Golf Club. He was an active member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top, and a former basketball coach at St. Jude School, Mountain Top.

“Participation in the golf tournament as a sponsor or golfer provides much needed financial support for our seminarians as they answer God’s call to serve our Diocese in priestly ministry,” said Father Alex J. Roche, Diocesan Director of Vocations and Seminarians. “We are grateful to our donors for providing this life-changing opportunity for our seminarians to share their gifts in service to God and one another.”

Father Roche is serving as chair of the Vocations Golf Classic and Sandy Snyder, Diocesan Grants Writer in the Development Office, is serving as co-chair of the tournament.

Vocations Golf Tournament Committee members are Jim Bebla, Monsignor David Bohr, Renee Boland, Michael Brown, Father David Cappelloni, Karen Clifford, Dominick Costantino, Christopher DiMattio, Father Joseph Evanko, William Genello, Deacon Frank Hine, Monsignor John Jordan, Michele Long, Scott Lynett, Thomas Medico, Atty. Joseph O’Brien, Frank Orlando, Kathy Oven, Maggie and David Roche, Christopher Sheperis, John Smith and Paul Woelkers

For more information or to receive a golf tournament brochure, please call the Diocesan Development Office at 570-207-2250, or e-mail Development@DioceseofScranton.org .