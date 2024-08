IN THE DIOCESE OF SCRANTON…. EVERY PERSON HAS A SPECIAL ROLE TO PLAY.

WITH 13 PARISHES NOW REGULARLY CELEBRATING MASSES IN SPANISH – WE ARE PARTICULARLY BLESSED THAT OUR HISPANIC BROTHERS AND SISTERS HAVE BECOME A CHERISHED AND GROWING PART OF OUR FAMILY.

THE UNWAVERING FAITH OF THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY – ALONG WITH PEOPLE’S CULTURE AND TRADITIONS – HAVE PROFOUNDLY ENRICHED OUR DIOCESE.

AS OUR LOCAL HISPANIC COMMUNITY GROWS – WITH NEW FACES, NEW FAMILIES AND NEW ENERGY – COMES THE NEED FOR ADDITIONAL RESOURCES TO SUPPORT OUR EXPANDING MINISTRIES AND OUTREACH EFFORTS.

FATHER JAIME PEREZ RESTREPO IS ASSISTANT PASTOR AT SAINT MATTHEW PARISH IN EAST STROUDSBURG – AND MOST HOLY TRINITY PARISH IN CRESCO.

THE DIOCESE WORKS DIRECTLY WITH PARISHES ON MINISTRY OPPORTUNITIES.

YOUR SUPPORT OF THE 2024 DIOCESAN ANNUAL APPEAL HELPS SUPPORT HISPANIC MINISTRY EFFORTS AND PARISH LIFE ACTIVITIES.

GIFTS TO THE DIOCESAN ANNUAL APPEAL ALSO HELP TO FOSTER VOCATIONS TO THE PRIESTHOOD AND RELIGIOUS LIFE.

THEY ALSO SUPPORT CATHOLIC SOCIAL SERVICES – WHICH ASSISTS IMMIGRANTS AND REFUGEES AND PROVIDES FOOD, SHELTER AND CLOTHING TO THOSE LESS FORTUNATE.

DONATIONS ALSO HELP CATHOLIC EDUCATION AND COMMUNICATION EFFORTS.

FATHER JONATHAN KUHAR IS PASTOR OF SAINT TERESA OF CALCUTTA PARISH IN SOUTH SCRANTON.

WITH A GROWING HISPANIC POPULATION IN SCRANTON – FATHER KUHAR SAYS THERE IS AN URGENCY TO ADDRESS THEIR NEEDS IN BOTH THE PASTORAL AND SACRAMENTAL WAYS.

HE POINTS TO SUPPORT FROM THE DIOCESE ITSELF – IN MAKING SURE THAT HISPANIC CATHOLICS HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE THE CHURCH THE CENTER OF THEIR COMMUNITY LIFE.