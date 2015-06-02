SCRANTON, PA (JUNE 5, 2019) – Best-selling author, syndicated Catholic talk show host and motivational speaker Teresa Tomeo will headline the upcoming second annual Catholic Women’s Conference Come to the Well on June 22, 2019 at the Byron Center at the University of Scranton.

After losing her high profile job as a news broadcaster in Detroit, Tomeo and her husband, Dominick Pastore, a successful electrical engineer and Scranton native, began studying the Bible together and renewing their faith.

“We have to get back to the basics of knowing and loving our Creator instead of constantly trying to figure it out on our own,” Tomeo said.

The Catholic Women’s Conference of NEPA is partnering with the Diocese of Scranton to have a day exclusively for women to refresh and nurture their souls and to delve into their spirituality.

In addition to Tomeo, featured speakers include mixed media artist Jill Metz and Sister Mercy Marie, a member of the

Sisters of Life religious order. Megan Murphy, a local speaker, teacher and evangelist, will serve as master of ceremonies. The conference will also feature the Christian music group, His Own, from Nashville, Tenn.

“Ladies of NEPA this is a spa day for our soul! Don’t think twice about not coming as this is one day away-from-it-all is truly heavenly bliss,” says Mary Carroll Donahoe, Catholic Women’s Conference of NEPA board chair for the conference. “Come refresh your faith on June 22 .”

Last year’s inaugural Catholic Women’s Conference drew more than 800 women from across the country. This year, the event is expected to grow and reach even more women.

The 2019 Catholic Women’s Conference will begin at 8:45 a.m. with a special Mass with the Most Reverend Bishop Joseph C. Bambera presiding. Throughout the day, there will be opportunities for conference attendees to receive the Sacrament of Confession, attend adoration and shop at the conference marketplace for religious items.

The cost is $40 for an early-bird ticket and $50 after June 9. Student tickets are $20. Women religious can attend at no charge. For registration, visit CWCNEPA.com or call (570) 872-8630. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

###

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Rae Baldino

Communications Committee Chair

Catholic Women’s Conference of NEPA

(570) 574-1332

marketingcwcnepa@gmail.com