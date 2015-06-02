NANTICOKE – The Diocesan Vocations Office is hosting its annual Men’s Discernment Retreat, Ezra 10:4, on the weekend of Oct. 11-12, 2024, at Holy Family Spiritual Renewal Center in Nanticoke.

Ezra 10:4 is open to adult men who are interested in learning more about discerning the vocation to priesthood. The Vocations Office began 2024 with Ezra 10:4 as its guiding Scripture passage for the year. The verse states, “Arise! For this matter is your responsibility, but we will be with you; be courageous and act.”

For a man discerning the call to priesthood, fear, anxiety, and doubt can quiet the Lord’s voice and cause him to instead focus on the distractions of busy schedules and monotonous routines. With these distractions comes the false assumption that one can discern his vocation alone without the help of trusted spiritual advisors or the support of others who are discerning the same vocation.

By coming on retreat to spend time in the Word of God and before the Blessed Sacrament, a man discerning his vocation can escape from these distractions, gain wisdom from priests and other discerning men, and find rest under the stained-glass ceiling of Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel at Holy Family Spiritual Renewal Center.

This preached retreat, led by Vocation Director Fr. Alex Roche, includes time spent in personal prayer and Eucharistic Adoration, Mass, fellowship with other men discerning God’s call, and both group and one-on-one discussion.

Ezra 10:4 is free to attend. To register or to find more information, visit dioceseofscranton.org/vocations.