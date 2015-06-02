The Office for Parish Life invites Directors of Religious Education, Lay Ministry Formation Candidates and everyone involved in parish ministry or family faith formation to take part in a Virtual Lenten Day of Reflection.

Are you seeking to grow in your relationship with God? Searching for more direction in a time of uncertainty? God is always speaking to us. But in today’s hectic world, do we know how to listen?

Join Dr. Joseph White and Katy Maier from Our Sunday Visitor for reflections and practical ways for each of us to hear God’s voice more clearly. God has a message for you – are you ready to listen?

“Listening for God in Everyday Life” – Dr. Joseph White; God speaks to us in many ways through Creation, through significant people and events, through our talents and interests, and more. This session will offer stories and reflections on the various ways God speaks to us and practical strategies for hearing and responding to God’s voice in our daily lives so we can gain a clearer sense of God’s vision for ourselves and our ministry.

“ Courage Within ” – Katy Maier; Katy will explore ways in which we can discover the courage within ourselves to live faithfully. In this ever changing world we will discover the joy that comes through connecting to ourselves and to life with courage to meet the changes that life throws our way. Those of us engaged in ministry know the challenge of sustaining ourselves and our commitment to deeply held values and beliefs. The more passionate we are about our work, the more vital it is that we take time to renew our own spirituality, to reconnect who we are with what we do. And to find the courage to do so.

‘Ever Changing, Ever Growing’

Virtual Day of Reflection

March 26, 2021; 10:00AM-2:00PM

The cost of this event is $15.00, payable to ‘Diocese of Scranton’

For questions, or more information, contact Jacki Douglas or Kitty Scanlan

Please register by Friday, March 19, 2021.

Register today by emailing Jennifer Andres at jandres@dioceseofscranton.org