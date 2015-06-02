SCRANTON, PA — Parishioners and friends of the Diocese of Scranton have expressed their overwhelming support for the priesthood through the Vocations Golf Classic since it began 10 years ago.

“Each year, donors and golfers from throughout the 11 counties of our Diocese participate in this event to help foster vocations and provide direct assistance to seminarians on their journey to the priesthood. We are very grateful,” the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, said.

Bishop Bambera is honorary chair for the 10th Annual Vocations Classic to be held Monday, July 8, at Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club, Mountain Top. The tournament features a captain and crew format on the 27-hole course. The day begins with lunch at 11 a.m., 12 noon start and reception and dinner immediately following. Reverend Donald J. Williams, Diocesan Director of Vocations and Seminarians, is event chair.

Tournament proceeds fund discernment programs for men considering the priestly vocation as well as help cover costs for men in seminary formation. Funds may also be used to alleviate concerns for men responding to God’s call who have prior financial obligations, Rev. Williams explained.

“As a Diocese, we are blessed with good men in seminarian formation. We’re also engaging a significant number of potential candidates who may one day be of priestly service to the Diocese,” Rev. Williams said.

“I join with our Bishop and the golf committee in inviting everyone to make a donation in memory of a friend or loved one,” the vocations director added. “The tournament also provides an opportunity for golfers, sponsors and seminarians to meet informally and enjoy a relaxing day outdoors.”

Donations of any amount are welcome. Golfer packages at $250 include cart and green fees, lunch, dinner and reception. Hole sponsorship are $100. For credit card donations, reservations or information go online to www.dioceseofscranton.org, and select the GIVING subtitle, or call the Diocesan Development Office at 570-207-2250.

Also serving on the committee are Deacon Frank Hine, Michele Long, Scott Lynett, Monsignor Donald McAndrews, Thomas Medico, Frank Orlando, Kathy Oven, John Smith and Mark Soprano. All donations are welcome. Proceeds help foster vocations to the Diocesan priesthood and directly support seminarians. Donations are welcome in any amount and may be made in memory of friends and family.