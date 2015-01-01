World Youth Day Unite – A Pilgrimage for Young Adults

Thousands will gather in Washington, D.C. at the Saint John Paul II Shrine for amazing worship, inspiring talks, engaging break out groups, incredible music with Audrey Assad and Tony Melendez, and much more. This event, which channels the spirit and vision of the international World Youth Day celebrations, will be a moment of national unity and authentic communion for all young adults. The theme for this year’s World Youth Day chosen by Pope Francis is “The Mighty One Has Done Great Things for Me and Holy is His Name.” The pilgrimage will also include sightseeing in Washington, D.C.

When? Depart from Scranton 5 a.m. Saturday, July 21

Return to Scranton approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, July 22

Where? Washington, D.C.

Who? Young Adults (18 and older)

Cost? $150.00 (includes motor coach transportation, hotel, Saturday festival registration fee, breakfast two mornings, dinner two evenings)

There are a limited number of spots available. Registration closes on Friday, June 30.

Please make checks payable to the “Diocese of Scranton” and mail to:

Office for Parish Life

330 Wyoming Avenue

Scranton, PA 18503

For more information, please call Dominick Costantino at 570-780-2996.

Click here to register Online if paying with credit card.

Click here to register online if paying with check.