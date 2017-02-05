News/Press Releases

The World Day of Prayer for Vocations will be celebrated this year on Sunday, May 7, the Fourth Sunday of Easter. The Diocese of Scranton celebration will be held at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville, with Mass at 5:30 p.m. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will be the principal celebrant and homilist.

The Diocese and vocation directors of religious communities will display materials at a light reception following the liturgy. All are invited to this celebration.