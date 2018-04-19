News/Press Releases

“In the diversity and the uniqueness of each and every vocation, personal and ecclesial, there is a need to listen, discern and live this word that calls to us from on high and, while enabling us to develop our talents, makes us instruments of salvation in the world and guides us to full happiness,” said Pope Francis on the upcoming occasion of the 55th Anniversary of World Day of Prayer for Vocations.

He continued, “These three aspects – listening, discerning and living – were also present at the beginning of Jesus’ own mission, when, after his time of prayer and struggle in the desert, he visited his synagogue of Nazareth. There, he listened to the word, discerned the content of the mission entrusted to him by the Father, and proclaimed that he came to accomplish it ‘today’ (Lk 4:16-21).”

The World Day of Prayer for Vocations will be celebrated this year on Sunday, April 22, the Fourth Sunday of Easter. The Diocesan celebration will held at Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Williamsport, at 5:00 p.m. with Bishop Joseph C. Bambera as celebrant and homilist.

“This is our third year moving the celebration throughout the Diocese,” said Father Donald Williams, Diocesan Director of Vocations and Seminarians. “Our hope is we will reach even more people and continue to create a culture of vocations throughout the Diocese of Scranton. All are welcome to participate.”

The Diocese and vocation directors of religious communities will display materials at a light reception following the liturgy.

In addition to the Diocesan celebration, parishes are encouraged to have vocation-based homilies, vocation-themed youth ministry nights, lessons in religious education programs, recitation of the Rosary for vocations, and Holy Hours.

For more information, please contact the Vocation Office at (570) 207-1452 or email vocations@dioceseofscranton.org.

2018 World Day of Prayer for Vocations Prayer

Mary Most Holy, as a young woman living in obscurity you nurtured with loving care the Word of God made flesh. Please protect and accompany all young men and women, especially from our parish, who are called to a vocation to the priesthood or religious life. Amen.

– Vianney Vocations