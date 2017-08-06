News/Press Releases

The Diocese of Scranton will host the Eighth Annual Vocations Golf Classic on Monday, July 10, at Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club, Mountain Top, to benefit the St. John Vianney Endowment, which helps to foster vocations and support seminarians in formation for the Diocesan priesthood. St. John Vianney is the patron of parish priests.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera is honorary chair and will be golfing in the captain and crew tournament on the 27-hole course. The day begins with lunch at 11 a.m., shotgun start at 12 noon and reception and awards dinner immediately following play. The Rev. Donald J. Williams, diocesan director of vocations and director of seminarians, is event chair.

“I am grateful for the faithful parishioners and friends throughout the 11 counties of the Diocese of Scranton who continue to attend and support this annual event which raises needed funds to foster vocations and assist future priests on their journey to serve our local Church,” said Bishop Bambera.

“As a Diocese, we are blessed with good men in seminarian formation today,” said Reverend Williams. “With the support of our priests, religious and parishioners, we’re identifying a significant number of potential candidates who may one day be of service to the Diocese.”

“I join with our Bishop and the golf committee in urging everyone to consider making a donation honoring a friend or loved one,” the vocations director added. “All gifts in support of our seminarians are appreciated. The tournament provides an opportunity for golfers, sponsors and seminarians to meet informally and enjoy a relaxing day outdoors.”

Donations of any amount are welcome. Hole sponsorships are $100. Golfer packages are $250 and include cart and green fees, lunch, dinner and reception. Donations may be made by texting 51-555 and typing Priest. Information is available by calling the Diocesan development office at 570-207-2250 or on-line at DioceseofScranton.org (Giving tab).

Members of the golf committee also include Marilouise Agnone Ruane, director of stewardship, and event co-chair; Monsignor Donald McAndrews, Monsignor David Bohr, secretary for clergy formation; Christopher DiMattio, Thomas Considine; Dominic Rinaldi; Reverend Jeffrey Walsh, vicar for clergy; Reverend David Cappelloni; Michael P. Brown, Jim Bebla, secretary for development; John Callahan; Karen Clifford; Reverend Joseph Evanko; Deacon Frank Hine; Michele Long; Scott Lynett; Thomas Medico; Attorney Joseph O’Brien; Kathy Oven; Frank Orlando; and Mark Soprano.