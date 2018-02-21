News/Press Releases

U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

ACTION ALERT

Lenten Action for Dreamers: Congressional Call-In Campaign

The Catholic Bishops of the United States are asking us to participate in the Call-In Day to Congress on Monday, February 26, 2018, to help the nearly 1.8 million Dreamers, young people who were brought into the United States by their parents as children. They may face deportation as soon as March 6, unless Congress reaches a bi-partisan deal to protect them.

Please follow these easy steps to help:

Please call 855-589-5698 to reach the Capitol switchboard and press 1 to connect to your Senator. Once you are connected to each Senator’s office, please ask the person on the phone to deliver this simple message: “I urge you to support a bipartisan, common sense, and humane solution for Dreamers:

Protect Dreamers from deportation and provide them with a path to citizenship.

Reject proposals that undermine family immigration or protections for unaccompanied children.

As a Catholic, I know that families are not “chains,” but a blessing to be protected.

Act now to protect Dreamers, our immigrant brothers and sisters.

Please call 855-589-5698 a second time to reach the Capitol switchboard again, and press 2 to connect to your Representative. Once you are connected to the Representative’s office, please ask the person on the phone to deliver the same message as above.

After completing your call, please go to http://www.justiceforimmigrants.org to learn more about Dreamers and find other ways to voice your support.

Thank you for your assistance!