News/Press Releases

Transformed Youth Rally June 16
Transformed Catholic Youth Rally
Williamsport
June 16, 2018
10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.
This day long youth rally for 6th – 12th grade students, includes games, keynote speakers, breakout sessions, small groups, guys & gals session, lunch, Mass, XLT Adoration, praise & worship band, and dinner.
Based on Romans 12:2, Transformed is going to impact the way you walk, talk, think, and live as a Catholic student. Today, it seems like society is dictating what is good, bad and the absolute truth. In reality we should be looking to Christ to lead us into the only Truth.
It is going to take time, dedication, prayer, willingness, and effort to transform our lives together.
How will Christ transform you?
Cost includes t-shirt and meals
Early Bird registered and payed by April 13th: $20 Per Student
Late After April 14th or day of event: $30 Per Student
Payment can be mailed or dropped of to:
St. Joseph the Worker
Attn: Youth Ministry
711 West Edwin St
Williamsport, PA 17701
For more information, call 570-323-9456.