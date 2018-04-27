News/Press Releases

Transformed Catholic Youth Rally

Williamsport

June 16, 2018

10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

This day long youth rally for 6th – 12th grade students, includes games, keynote speakers, breakout sessions, small groups, guys & gals session, lunch, Mass, XLT Adoration, praise & worship band, and dinner.

Based on Romans 12:2, Transformed is going to impact the way you walk, talk, think, and live as a Catholic student. Today, it seems like society is dictating what is good, bad and the absolute truth. In reality we should be looking to Christ to lead us into the only Truth.

It is going to take time, dedication, prayer, willingness, and effort to transform our lives together.

How will Christ transform you?

Cost includes t-shirt and meals

Early Bird registered and payed by April 13th: $20 Per Student

Late After April 14th or day of event: $30 Per Student

Payment can be mailed or dropped of to:

St. Joseph the Worker

Attn: Youth Ministry

711 West Edwin St

Williamsport, PA 17701

For more information, call 570-323-9456.

REGISTER ONLINE HERE