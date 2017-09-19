News/Press Releases

Pennsylvania Catholic Conference

ACTION ALERT

Pennsylvania lawmakers have returned to Harrisburg to continue debating the 2017-18 state budget. While this remains an uncertain time, it is also an important time to show support for an expansion of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program, which provides tuition assistance to many students in Diocesan Catholic Schools.

It has been acclaimed as one of the best educational programs Pennsylvania offers to students in both public and private schools, and as is stands, the House has a chance to vote on an EITC increase.

We need your help to urge and remind all lawmakers to invest in success and support the expansion of the EITC program by voting YES on a state budget that includes an increase.

Please click the link below to log in and send your message:

http://www.pacatholic.org/resources/voter-voice/?vvsrc=%2fCampaigns%2f54365%2fRespond