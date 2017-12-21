News/Press Releases

The liturgical seasons of Advent and Christmas offer a wonderful opportunity to celebrate God’s gift to us – His son, our Savior Jesus Christ. This year Christmas day, a Holy Day of Obligation, falls on a Monday. When this occurs, attendance at Mass for both the regular Sunday obligation and the Christmas obligation is required. Therefore, the faithful must attend two Masses over the course of this Christmas holiday, one to observe the fourth Sunday of Advent and the other to observe the Nativity of Our Lord.

Also note that the Catholic Church celebrates the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God on New Year’s Day, January 1. Though the Marian feast day is usually a Holy Day of Obligation, Catholics are not obliged to attend Mass in 2018 since the solemnity falls on a Monday.

Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney, V.G.

Vicar General of the Diocese