News/Press Releases

In late May, 2017, a review of charitable expenditures at Saint Ignatius of Loyola Parish, Kingston, and concurrent statements made by Father John Chmil, the parish’s pastor at that time, led to the discovery of a misuse of approximately $130,000.00 in parish funds by Father Chmil. As a result of this serious breach of trust, Father Chmil resigned as pastor of Saint Ignatius of Loyola Parish. At the same time, the Diocese of Scranton communicated its intention to cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation as to whether this misuse of funds constituted criminal activity on the part of Father Chmil.

Upon review of the circumstances surrounding the misuse of Parish funds, and concurrent with Fr. Chmil’s continued efforts to restore the full amount of funds to St. Ignatius, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office has advised that it does not appear that Father Chmil personally profited from the misuse of funds nor does the District Attorney intend to file criminal charges against Fr. Chmil. These conclusions, however, neither justify nor excuse the misuse of parish charitable funds. To date, Fr. Chmil has repaid approximately $72,000.00 in an effort to restore the misused funds.

With this news, it is the intention of the Bishop to return Father Chmil to service in the Diocese of Scranton in a suitable ministry at an appropriate time. This decision notwithstanding, the Diocese of Scranton reiterates the responsibility of all clergy, religious and lay faithful involved in the administration of parish finances to act as proper stewards of all parish funds, to follow established diocesan protocols, and to particularly ensure that charitable funds are distributed in a way that not only complies with state, federal and canon law, but also reflects the intention of those parishioners whose hard-earned money form the basis of our charitable accounts.