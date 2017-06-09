News/Press Releases

The Trump administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program would leave some 800,000 youth in peril of deportation and of losing permits that allow them to work and receive an education here. These youth entered the U.S. as minors and often know America as their only home. They simply accompanied their parents, as many of our own ancestors did, to seek a better life. In many cases they have grown up here and are flourishing as members of our communities. They are faithful and active members of our parishes in the Diocese of Scranton; they are our neighbors. In addition, many businesses and organizations nationally and locally – for example, health care, construction, hospitality and the service industries – rely on their skills and work ethic. They serve in our military. They contribute so much to our nation’s security and prosperity. Now they are burdened with fear, anxiety and the prospect of having their lives completely upset and being separated from their families.

This decision does not reflect the message of the Gospel of Jesus or the values that have made the United States the greatest country in the world. We have a long and proud history of welcoming persons from other countries who come to our land seeking freedom to practice their religion, live in safety and work hard to provide a decent life for their families. Indeed, the region of the Diocese of Scranton owes much of its heritage and prosperity to immigrants who have and continue to contribute greatly to the fabric of life in northeastern and north central Pennsylvania.

Our Catholic faith calls us to respect life: to welcome the stranger, to treat every life with dignity and respect, and to offer compassion to all, regardless of their country of origin or religious background. We call on our elected officials to enact fair policies that will protect the rights of all who live here and strive only to be good citizens. Regardless of one’s religious or political beliefs, every action of a civilized society should be guided by principles that are humane and moral. We must deal with every human being, and every issue, with compassion and mercy. As a Church we will continue to embrace and support these good people and to help them realize their dreams.

Pope Francis urged Americans to put aside fear and instead offer the world hope and solidarity. In 2015, he shared these challenging words to members of the United States Congress and to the people of America: “If we want security, let us give security; if we want life, let us give life; if we want opportunities, let us provide opportunities.”