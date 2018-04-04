News/Press Releases

On this date 50 years ago – April 4, 1968 – our nation and indeed the world were shocked by the assassination of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – a true apostle of peace, equality and non-violence. As we mark that tragic event, we also commemorate Dr. King’s great achievements to promote racial equality, dignity and justice for all people – ideals that are at the very core of our Christian faith. And we again commit ourselves to working, through prayer and action, for peaceful resolutions to the issues that still challenge us as a society. This is the mission that will truly honor Dr. King’s legacy.